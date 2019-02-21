American Bullion Announces Topic for 6th Annual Scholarship Essay Contest

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With 75% of Americans living on a paycheck-to-paycheck basis, it has become critically important that the next generation of Americans has a much better understanding of the need for retirement savings, financial tools and products at their disposal, and a keen awareness of current and future economic pitfalls and encumbrances.

The 2019 American Bullion Scholarship Essay Contest is open to college or university UNDERGRADUATES only and the winner will be asked to provide proof of current undergraduate enrollment in the 2019 school year. The winner will receive a $1,000 cash scholarship for writing an essay answering the question:

"Can gold go to $2,000 an ounce or higher following the next market crash or financial crisis?"

There is no right or wrong answer, as long as the essay answers the question and provides a factual, clear and persuasive argument in support of the stated position. It is our intention that the winner will utilize their prize to ease the stress and expense of an advanced education today. Moreover, it is our expressed intention to get all scholarship participants to consider and examine retirement planning, so as to be better educated and equipped than the previous generation. Good luck to all and thank you for participating.

Scholarship Rules:

Applicant must be a currently enrolled, full-time undergraduate student at an accredited college or university within the United States . Winners will be asked to provide a valid student ID, transcript, or other proof of enrollment before receiving their winnings. This scholarship is not open to graduate students or high school students entering college.

. Winners will be asked to provide a valid student ID, transcript, or other proof of enrollment before receiving their winnings. Applicant must be a legal resident of the United States or hold a valid U.S. student visa.

or hold a valid U.S. student visa. Scholarship essay must be a minimum of 500 words, maximum of 1,000 words.

One submission per person, per year.

Applications that fail to meet the above requirements will be disregarded.

The winner will have their name and essay featured on the American Bullion website and social media pages.

Scholarship Deadlines:

Application Deadline: October 31, 2019

Winners Contacted: First week of December

For up-to-date information on the scholarship and other American Bullion announcements, follow American Bullion on Facebook and Twitter.

If you have any questions, please email scholarship@americanbullion.com or give us a call at 1-800-326-9598.

