American Bullion Exclusively Offers The Jeppson "Perfect" Proof 70 American Silver Eagles

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coin enthusiasts, collectors, and investors are hereby invited and encouraged to visit the new American Bullion online coin store featuring authentic, Rhett Jeppson hand-signed, "Perfect" PF 70 certified, Ultra Cameo American Silver Eagles. The complete 33-coin set (1986 thru 2019) is now available online, as well as Mint sets (San Francisco, Philadelphia and West Point) and individual coins, too.

Matthew Rhett Jeppson was the first Principal Deputy Director of the U.S. Mint. He served twenty-eight years with the United States Marine Corps. After retiring from the Marine Corps in 2012, he served as Associate Administrator in the Office of Veteran Business Development at the Small Business Administration. He became SBA Acting Chief Operating Officer in 2014 and was nominated by President Obama to become the 39th Director of the U.S. Mint in 2015. Jeppson's lifelong dedication to the service of America is another key reason for the increasing interest and popularity of these coins.

The full 33-coin set of Jeppson-signed, ultra cameo, perfect PF70 Silver American Eagle coins, includes the rare and highly-regarded 1995-W PF70 DCAM American Silver Eagle coin. In 1995, the coin was produced and sold exclusively as part of the five-coin, 10th Anniversary American Eagle Proof Set. The collection's production was originally to be limited to 45,000 sets, but the $999 price tag resulted in reduced sales and the production of only 30,125 sets. Each set included four Proof American Gold Eagles in 1 oz, ½ oz, ¼ oz, and 1/10 oz editions, as well as the rare find 1 oz 1995-W Proof American Silver Eagle.

Proof American Silver Eagle coins were typically minted in Philadelphia or San Francisco, so in addition to its other unique traits, this proof Silver Eagle coin was the first to be produced at West Point. With only 36 of the total coins produced receiving the "perfect" PF70 DCAM certification at the time, it set a record in 2013, as the most expensive American Silver Eagle coin to be sold at auction, for a price of $86,000!

Though these graded coins cannot be placed in an IRA, you can add their "untouched" versions to your Gold IRA as long as they come with their original U.S. Mint Certificate of Authenticity and cases. Several of the Proof Silver Eagles in your account can be a PF70 if/when graded.

