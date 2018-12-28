American Bullion Reports: Are You Prepared For The Next Financial Crisis?

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Bullion, a trusted leader in converting existing IRAs, former 401(k)s, or other qualified retirement plans to gold or other precious metals, knows the advantages of adding precious metals to an Individual Retirement Account and wants to assure readers that the headline is not meant to be a rhetorical question. Unfortunately, like in 2008, the crisis is coming and there is nothing to stop it. The economic vehicle we've been riding in still looks sharp, still gets good gas mileage, and still sports tires capable of a long haul, but it's not going far in 2019, because there is no gas and no gas stations, regardless of the direction we head.

Election euphoria and tax breaks have run their course and we are left with the harsh realities of a $21 trillion national debt, an interest rate not high enough to be useful and not able to be increased in a timely fashion, as well as the major global concerns of other countries regarding our military posturing, trade demands, and careless fiduciary handling of the world's premier global reserve currency.

As the world continues to wean itself off more than a decade of easy money, liquidity will evaporate, credit will become challenging, and economic growth will become a struggle to simply maintain. The abuse of the Fed's "cheap money" permeated every corner of American society, from Millennials to pre-Baby Boomers, while the stock market gorged itself. As reported by the New York Times https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/10/style/2019-financial-crisis.html over the course of the last decade, student debt soared, household debt reached record levels, and "the S & P 500 Index created some $17 trillion in new wealth." But that party is over and when the gas tank runs dry, there will be very little dieseling, it will grind to a stone cold stop. Gold, silver and other precious metal prices have been wallowing, because of rising interest rates, positive economic growth, and a strong U.S. dollar, but all of that is coming to an end and you better be ready for it.

As history will attest, precious metal prices rise as traditional investments falter. Precious metals are and will always be the world's universal currency. Mr. Ozkan, CEO of American Bullion says, "A Gold IRA is a great way to protect and preserve wealth. Piece of gold, is peace of mind." Regardless of anything else, don't get caught without a chair when the music stops!

