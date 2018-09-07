American Bullion Reports: Having a Gold IRA Could Be the Difference in Surviving the Next Stock Market Crash!

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A Gold IRA is an ultimate retirement tool, not only because it provides an investment option that typically responds inverse to the dollar and other dollar-driven assets, but because it is a long-term tool that sooner or later gives investors the opportunity to average down the cost of their gold and silver over time, or to load up with low-priced precious metals (like now), when an appropriate opportunity presents itself.

The greatest carnage of the last stock market crash occurred between October of 2007 and March of 2009. However, it's frequently referred to as the 2008 Crash. During that time, the DJIA, lost more than 50% ($14,164 - $6,443), and real estate values lost anywhere between 30% and 50%, while gold gained more than 30% ($728 - $952). Gold continued to climb, hitting an all-time high in August of 2011, at $1,917.90 per ounce, more than a 160% gain from the beginning of the 2008 Crash.

The current stock market has been in the waning episode of its longest bull run ever. Analysts have been warning all year, that the market is already oversold and that foreign investors are a big part of the continuing capital inflow to public companies. However, as the national debt continues to swell, interest rates continue to increase, and the economy is forced to slow, the most probable long term direction for the market and other dollar-driven investments is down. Due to the incessant pressure applied to this market, it is more than possible that a trigger will cause a deeper and more rapid decline, at least initially, than was experienced in 2008.

"We hear that some astute investors are cashing out," says Orkan Ozkan, CEO of American Bullion. However, the dollar has lost value consistently over the past 100 years, and doesn't seem be to stopping any time soon. Trade wars, political unrest, and global consternation are just a few of the plentiful triggers available for the next market crash.

