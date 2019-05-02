American Business Awards® Taps DCAC Winner in Multiple Technology Categories

DCAC received a "Technical Innovation of the Year" award for their work designing a cloud-based database on behalf the Elisabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation. The database enables real-time communication between EGPAF and 5,200 medical facilities in 15 African countries.

DCAC received a "Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year" award for their impressive portfolio of technology innovation in 2018, which included innovations for Fortune 500 companies, enterprise and small businesses, and nationally renowned non-profits.

A "Technical Professional of the Year" award was granted to globally renowned Microsoft MVP and DCAC Senior Consultant Joey D'Antoni, who took on the work of company founder Denny Cherry when he was placed on extended medical leave. In January and February of 2018 alone, D'Antoni flew 30,000 miles globally to ensure all DCAC client's needs were met to the unparalleled standard of DCAC's world-renowned reputation.

Founder Denny Cherry commented, "On behalf of DCAC, I'd like thank the American Business Awards® for all of this overwhelming amount of recognition, especially in the face of such impressive competition. We'd also like to share the "Technical Innovation of the Year" award with the Elisabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, without whom this award wouldn't be possible. Finally, I'd like to thank and congratulate my best friend and Senior Consultant, Joey D'Antoni for all he did when I was on medical leave. It's one feat to be an expert in your field, it's exponentially more difficult to act and do the work of two experts, and he did. Thank you all, we look forward to another great year at DCAC!"

DCAC received the Bronze in each category.

About Denny Cherry & Associates Consulting

Award-winning Microsoft Partner and Gold Platform certified Denny Cherry and Associates Consulting assist companies with reliably attaining IT goals such as Azure Migration, HA, scalability, SQL Server virtualization and acceleration, while finding ways to save on costs. With clients ranging from Fortune 50 corporations to small businesses, their commitment to each is the same: to provide a deft, high-speed IT environment that maximizes every aspect of their platform: from architecture, to infrastructure, to network.

