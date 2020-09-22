American Cancer Society Announces Newly Appointed Executive Director - Ohio, Northern Kentucky & West Virginia

CINCINNATI, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society, North Central Region is pleased to welcome Lenora Oeters as the Executive Director for Ohio, Northern Kentucky and West Virginia. Oeters is an accomplished non-profit leader with more than 10 years of fundraising, program management and business development experience in the nonprofit sector as well as having community outreach, volunteer management and event planning experience.

Lenora Oeters, American Cancer Society Ohio and West Virginia Executive Director

"I am highly committed to putting our mission of saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer at the forefront," said Oeters. "Our important work is deeply personal to me -so many have been touched by cancer and my family is no exception. I am excited to return to my home state and work alongside our volunteers and partners to raise significant funds in order to carry out our critical mission work."

As Executive Director, Oeters will be managing and growing leadership boards that will be assisting in the implementation and drive of regional strategic growth priorities for mission, revenue and advocacy. As the top executive in Ohio, Northern Kentucky and West Virginia, Oeters leads a team of more than 50 dedicated staff and leadership volunteers responsible for area initiatives including Relay For Life®, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer® and other American Cancer Society community-based fundraising initiatives.

Most recently, Oeters served as Strategic Director of Distinguished Partners Events at the American Cancer Society's Global Headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. She is currently serving on the National Executive Board for Tri Delta as one of seven directors.

Oeters is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati and will be headquartered out of the Blue Ash, Ohio office of the American Cancer Society.

