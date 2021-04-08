American Cancer Society Announces Senior Executive Director of Indiana/Kentucky

Burk is a seasoned professional with over two decades experience in nonprofit leadership. He holds two degrees from Ball State University, and a business degree from the University of Notre Dame. For the past 22 years, he has been employed by the American Cancer Society. Burk has been a dedicated lifelong volunteer, with an emphasis on youth mentoring and coaching. Additionally, he is a current member of the Zionsville Town Council.

"I've been fighting cancer for two decades and very excited to apply that same passion, leadership and experience in Kentucky. Saving lives is all about effective collaboration and teamwork, which is why I'm very eager to work with our Kentucky team and quickly meet new partners," shared Burk.

To learn more about the American Cancer Society and its mission, visit cancer.org.

Contact:

Peyton Sams

American Cancer Society

[email protected]

SOURCE American Cancer Society in Kentucky & Indiana