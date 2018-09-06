American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network Managing Director, Dr. Shalini Vallabhan, joins Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs Scientific Advisory Board

Shalini Vallabhan is a social impact leader with experience working with private, public, and non-profit sectors in the U.S. and across the Asia region. She is currently managing director of government relations for ACS CAN and is overseeing advocacy work in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and strategic partnership development in the greater Boston and New York City areas. Shalini is dedicated to improving health around the world. In a previous role she served as the American Cancer Society's strategic director of Asia programs where she launched in-country training programs in India, China, and Southeast Asia for community-based organizations and governments. In 2009, Shalini moved to India to join the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease to help build public health capacity within governments and non-governmental organizations in Bangladesh, India, and Indonesia.

"Dr. Vallabhan is an expert on public policy in healthcare. The majority of drugs in development today are in oncology. How we train and certify professionals in the pharmaceutical industry who educate the medical community on the proper use of these products is critical. She brings a unique perspective on several important healthcare issues," said ACMA President & CEO, Dr. William Soliman.

"The mission of the ACMA plays a vital role in providing a global standard for the certification of medical affairs professionals along with a high level of ethics and integrity. I am honored to be joining the Scientific Board of Advisors of the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA) as this mission aligns deeply with my own," said Dr. Vallabhan.

The ACMA has retained the services of Suzana Farah Rahman, Managing Director of the Apotheker Group. Suzana is responsible for leading the transformation and identification of talent for the ACMA Scientific Advisory Board.

The ACMA established the first ever Board Certification for MSLs/Medical Affairs Professionals in the history of the pharmaceutical industry. The program, called The Board Certified Medical Affairs Specialist Program, or BCMAS is offered to medical and scientific professionals in the pharmaceutical industry. The ACMA partners with pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and other life science companies to offer training & certification of their teams.

About Shalini Vallabhan

Shalini Vallabhan is a social impact leader with experience working with private, public, and non-profit sectors in the U.S. and across the Asia region. She is currently managing director of government relations for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) and is overseeing advocacy work in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and strategic partnership development in the greater Boston and New York City areas.

Shalini is dedicated to improving health around the world. After completing her PhD with a focus on health policy, she served as a legislative aide in the US Congress. Then Shalini directed the policy research team for the American Cancer Society and went on to become the Society's strategic director of Asia programs where she launched in-country training programs in India, China, and Southeast Asia for community-based organizations and governments. In 2009, Shalini moved to India to join the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease to help build public health capacity within governments and non-governmental organizations in Bangladesh, India, and Indonesia. She is currently serving as the chair of Pallium India USA, a US based non-profit dedicated to improving access to palliative care across India.

Shalini holds a PhD in political science from Texas A&M University and is an INSEAD alumna. She was a Fellow with the University of Wisconsin-Madison working to improve access to affordable and effective pain medications across India.

About the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs

The Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs, or ACMA, is an internationally recognized, self-governing entity which provides the Board Certified Medical Affairs Specialist Program (BCMAS).

The council works collaboratively with academia and the pharmaceutical industry to ensure that there are adequate educational and professional development opportunities for professionals involved in medical affairs as well as providing the first ever career pathway for physicians, scientists and pharmacists pursuing careers in the pharmaceutical & life sciences industry.

