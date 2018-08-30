American Casting and Manufacturing Celebrates Over 110 Years and 4 Generations of Family Owned & Operated Business

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Family owned and operated businesses have a few qualities that you just can't find in other businesses. There is a level of authenticity, trust, control, and ingenuity that is unique.

American Casting and Manufacturing is a tamper evident seal company that prides itself on the qualities of a family owned and operated business. For four generations and counting, the Wenk family has been evolving their business while remembering their roots.

Two brothers, Brooklyn, and a dream

The company started in 1910 as the project of brothers Henry and Norman.

"The original mission was to meet the requirements of a growing construction economy in the early 20th century," explains President Norm Wenk. "The company expanded over the next several decades and added many diversified products including custom castings, lead head nails and bolts, metal seals and stampings; and more importantly, lead and wire security seals and seal press tools."

Expanding business and expanding goals

Not unexpectedly, there have been some changes to their business over the past century. They started out at a small location in Brooklyn, New York. Over time they relocated to a larger facility in Brooklyn. In 1961, their tremendous growth took them outside of the city, where they relocated to their current and much larger facility in Plainview, New York.

But one thing hasn't changed; the business remained in the family. In fact, the family ties were stronger than ever. The second and third generation invested heavily in machinery, tools, and engineering through the new location, expanding product base and creating a new mission.

"The new mission was to satisfy security and safety requirements for all industries including transportation, utilities, food and beverage processing, chemical and pharmaceutical processing, cash handling, oil and gas processing, and all local, state, and federal government agencies requirements," explains Wenk.

Fourth generation and still going

Now, the third and fourth generation are running the operations at American Casting and Manufacturing. Although established as an industry leader, they are still working towards continuous improvement. They are constantly developing their in-house research and design program, advancing their engineering processes and creating new patented seal technology.

"Our goal is to continue to be leaders in the security seal marketplace by offering the most technologically advanced security seals, superior service, excellent quality, and unsurpassed delivery," Wenk adds.

The current generations plan to pass their expertise down to the next generation with the goal of continuing to improve by investing in the people, technology, and processes necessary for enduring leadership in the security seal industry.

Hard work and values

What makes American Casting and Manufacturing so successful is not just the products they offer, but the pride and passion they hold as a family-owned business.

The level of loyalty they have to their company, their industry, and their customers is unmatched. Four generations and over 110 years later, and they are living proof of the advantages of a family-owned business.

