American CBD Brand Premium Jane Releases Special Product Range for Upcoming "420 Holiday"

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While the nationwide "420 holiday" is typically celebrated by recreational cannabis users, prominent CBD brands across the industry are not passing up on the opportunity to acknowledge the novel calendar event.

One such brand is popular American label Premium Jane, which has established itself in recent years as a leader in the hemp-derived CBD market. The company offers a diverse range of authentic cannabidiol products, ranging from oral tinctures and edibles to topical lotions and skincare products. Like every year, the brand will be staging a sitewide promotional event headlined by the keystone release of several new hemp extract products.

"For our nationwide customer base, this is actually one of the most anticipated days of the calendar year," says Premium Jane co-founder Jeff Yauck. "In addition to our annual one-day-only sales and promotions, we've got an extra special product release planned this year that we think fans will be over the moon about."

The company is playing their cards close to their chest however regarding specifics of the new product release, saying they want the drop to be a surprise for their subscribers and loyal repeat customers.

"Every year at this time we try and do something a little extra special," says Yauck. "But this year, knowing how important and effective our product range has become to so many people across the country, we wanted to go all out and offer something brand new and extraordinary."

PJ Marketing, LLC products are made in the USA and sourced from a USA-grown hemp supply that strictly complies with the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill. The brand has become a mainstay over the course of the last few years in terms of landing itself on media reviews of the highest-quality CBD oils produced domestically.

Yauck says by the time the press release has gone live online, customers will be able to visit the official Premium Jane site and shop the brand new 420 product release. To learn more and visit the official site, head to PremiumJane.com .

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE PremiumJane

Related Links

https://premiumjane.com/

