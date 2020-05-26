American Collectors Insurance Launches Virtual Car Show Contest

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all collector car enthusiasts! American Collectors Insurance, one of the nation's leading providers of classic and collector car insurance solutions, is launching its first-ever virtual car show contest in search of the most impressive collector cars across the country.

From May 25 - 31, 2020, collector car owners can visit AmericanCollectors.com and submit a photo of their classic car in either of the following car show categories:

Domestic Collector Car: featuring collector and classic cars made in the USA

featuring collector and classic cars made in the Foreign Collector Car: featuring exotic/foreign/import cars made overseas

featuring exotic/foreign/import cars made overseas Most Fun Collector Car: featuring convertibles and cars that are ideal for fun, pleasure rides

featuring convertibles and cars that are ideal for fun, pleasure rides Most Unique Collector Car: featuring rare vehicles or custom-built cars designed specifically for the owner's unique taste

featuring rare vehicles or custom-built cars designed specifically for the owner's unique taste Best In Show: featuring any award-winning collector cars

All approved entries will be displayed in a gallery on the website and visitors can vote for their favorite collector and classic cars during the week of June 1 - 7, 2020. American Collectors Insurance will reveal the winners on June 8, 2020 with first, second and third place finishers in each category winning a commemorative trophy. Additionally, first place in the "Best in Show" category will win a Mothers® "Best In Show" award bundle.

"As we eagerly await the return of classic car shows, we wanted to provide an opportunity for collector car owners to spotlight their cars and share their passion with the rest of the collector car community," said Paul Choi, President - Collector Car Division, NSM Insurance Group. "With more than 40 years of experience in the collector car industry, we strive to protect the collector car hobby for the next generation of collector car enthusiasts by offering creative and exciting initiatives, especially during this time when we can't attend live events."

In conjunction with the contest, American Collectors Insurance launched a newly redesigned website, featuring modern design, enhanced navigation and cutting-edge technology. The mobile-friendly website has a robust library of resources and information for collector car enthusiasts, including vehicle valuation tools, customer stories, classic car spotlight videos, a local car club search tool and featured contests.

Choi added, "We're extremely passionate about helping our clients protect their treasured investments, and the new website not only delivers an enhanced customer experience, but it also provides helpful content that answers our customers' most pressing questions about their collector cars."

American Collectors Insurance is a division of NSM Insurance Group, a leader in the development and distribution of industry-specific insurance programs. As the highest customer-rated customer service provider in collector car insurance, American Collectors provides innovative insurance products tailored for the collector community, including Collector and Classic Car, Specialty Collectibles, Custom Car and Hot Rod and Antique and Classic Motorcycle.

To learn more about American Collectors Insurance plans and the virtual car show contest, please visit americancollectors.com.

About NSM Insurance Group

For 30 years, NSM has been a leader in the development, implementation, underwriting, distribution and marketing of industry-specific insurance programs in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specialized insurance programs include coastal condominium; collector car; towing; specialized transportation; pet insurance; sports and fitness; social services and behavior health; professional liability for architects and engineers; staffing; workers' compensation; and habitational property. For more information, contact Geof McKernan or Bill McKernan at 610.808.9600.

