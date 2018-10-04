American College of Chest Physicians Disagrees with FDA Decision to Approve Over-the-Counter Epinephrine for the Treatment of Asthma

GLENVIEW, Ill., Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) is disappointed with the FDA's decision to approve over-the-counter epinephrine (Primatene Mist HFA) for the treatment of asthma. CHEST is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing best patient outcomes. Our membership of over 19,000 members from around the world provide patient care in pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine.

Asthma is a serious and chronic condition with associated high healthcare burden. Care for ALL patients with asthma should be under the guidance of a healthcare provider. The majority of asthma patients require treatment with a controller medication, which is available only by prescription. Frequent rescue inhaler use has been associated with increased morbidity and mortality. Over-the-counter availability of a reliever medication such as Primatene Mist can endanger patients' well-being by providing temporary relief in symptoms and resulting in delay in seeking medical care.

About the American College of Chest Physicians®

CHEST is the global leader in prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of chest diseases. Its mission is to champion advanced clinical practice, education, communication, and research in chest medicine. It serves as an essential connection to clinical knowledge and resources for its 19,000+ members from around the world who provide patient care in pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine. For information about the American College of Chest Physicians, and its flagship journal CHEST®, visit chestnet.org.

Media Contact:

Andrea Camino

acamino@chestnet.org

224-521-9513

SOURCE American College of Chest Physicians

Related Links

http://www.chestnet.org

