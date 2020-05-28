American College of Education Awarded CAEP Accreditation for Professional Education Programs

INDIANAPOLIS, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education announced today it has achieved accreditation from the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) for its educator preparation programs, becoming one of fewer than 300 providers nationwide to have achieved CAEP accreditation.

The CAEP accreditation replaces the former NCATE and TEAC accrediting bodies and applies to ACE's initial licensure-level programs, M.A. in Elementary Teaching, M.A. in Secondary Teaching, Certificate in Transition to Teaching in Elementary Education, and Certificate in Transition to Teaching in Secondary Education. The seven-year CAEP accreditation has also been given to ACE's most popular and advanced-licensure program, the M.Ed. in Educational Leadership. CAEP is the only accrediting body for educational programs currently recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and is responsible for the oversight of accredited programs to ensure the teaching standards are fully implemented.

"Earning CAEP accreditation is a great testament to the rigor of the education programs offered at American College of Education," said Dr. Shawntel Landry, ACE president. "It's further proof that our programs are preparing students to become leaders within the education field and the communities in which they serve."

ACE offers 36 specific programs geared toward education among its more than 50 offerings. It achieved full CAEP accreditation for its advanced and initial-level education licensure programs through Spring of 2027, the maximum allowable length of time.

About American College of Education

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Indianapolis, American College of Education is a regionally accredited, completely online college specializing in affordable programs in education, leadership, healthcare and nursing. ACE offers more than 50 programs for adult students to pursue doctorate, master's or bachelor's degrees, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs. According to the most recent data released from the IPEDS Data Center, ACE is the No. 3 conferrer of master's degrees in education in the country.

In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified Benefit Corporation and for four years has been ranked as one of the Best Places to Work in Indiana, achieving the No. 2 ranking for medium-sized employers in 2019. Learn more at www.ace.edu .

