American Composite Manufacturers Association (ACMA) re-launches energy solutions through a partnership with Energy Professionals, LLC.

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. manufacturers help raise living standard and generate more economic activity than any other sector yet are facing increasing challenges regarding safety and regulations, labor shortages, automation and above all, the constant chase for improving efficiency and growing profitability - in which energy usage plays no small part.

As part of the ACMA's membership affinity programs, Energy Professionals will start to provide personalized energy consulting services at no cost to members through a wide array of energy solutions that include:

Locating the best electricity and natural gas pricing, power factor correction, IoT and energy intelligence solutions, energy efficiency strategies, demand response and peak demand management, onsite generation and renewable energy for those with sustainability goals.

Though energy consumption varies by manufacturer, better energy management is a primary way to increase profits. By partnering with Energy Professionals, the ACMA provides energy solutions as a major benefit to its members:

"This is one of our most under-utilized member benefits at ACMA and one that has significant potential cost-savings for composites companies," says Scott Lindley, ACMA's VP for Membership, Marketing and Sales. "We've had several members report 5-figure savings in yearly energy costs by simply having Energy Professionals analyze their energy usage and negotiate for better rates."

To which Jim Mathers, a nuclear engineer and President of Energy Professionals added: "We are very excited about helping the ACMA. Manufacturers have a lot to gain from energy solutions. Just last year we helped an Indiana cement plant reduce their energy costs by $500,000."

About Energy Professionals:

Founded in 1999, Energy Professionals is one of North America's leading Energy Consultants working with commercial customers to reduce and control their energy budgets, building comprehensive energy strategies that factor in our client's goals and objectives. Utilizing our extensive network of suppliers and energy solution partners, we provide effective, efficient and innovative technologies that pave the way for energy savings; providing energy independence with more choice and less waste. For more information, to inquire about solutions or become a partner Contact Us.

