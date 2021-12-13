American Council of Cannabis Medicine Announces Proposed Medical Cannabis Legislation and Congressional Sponsorship Underway

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the American Council of Cannabis Medicine (ACCM) announced its proposed draft federal legislation and the start of discussions with sponsors in the House and Senate. ACCM leadership expects to onboard initial sponsors and advance the medical-cannabis legislative package at the start of the 2022 Congressional calendar.

The Voice of American Medical Cannabis

"Legislative work accelerated this year. ACCM's continued focus on professionalization, clinical research, and greater access has been a rallying cry to align some of the best stakeholders in medical cannabis. The ongoing input is creating a path to finally bring movement on the federal level," says, Mark Block, Co-Chair of ACCM's Legislative Committee. "Our tremendous legislative team—working hand-in-hand with a remarkable advocacy team—have put it all together for a successful legislative campaign. Everyone now sees a path forward for rescheduling medical cannabis."

Designed to bring massive public support for upcoming proposed legislation, the American Council of Cannabis Medicine's ongoing Citizen's Advocacy programs—Senior Source, We Care-We Cann, and Physicians Care—are running underneath the fully operating Yes We Cann! and Elevated States initiatives.

"We've been overwhelmed by how popular the topic of medical cannabis is. In a little over a month we've aligned thousands who will support our effort nationally and within 50 state programs (including those yet to legalize)," says Glen Caroline, Head of Advocacy and ACCM Outreach Committee Co-Chair. "By the time the legislative process starts, ACCM will have built one of the largest and most engaged supporter groups in the country. Our team has worked on multiple campaigns, and rarely have we seen interest and support like this."

Yes We Cann! is moving across the country and building an army of supporters. The program began in late October and has already connected with over one million people, and will help on the federal level. It works hand-in-hand with Elevated States—ACCM's state program—which is expanding physician and patient access through outreach and education. The programs are supported by web-based properties. Elevated States' site is at www.elevatedstates.org and Yes We Cann! is at www.yescann.org.

ACCM has aligned over 100 partner/professional resources to successfully navigate the legislative process.

"The American Society of Cannabis Medicine is excited about ACCM's advancing legislation and is gearing up to provide expert resources for legislative testimony and hearing work," say's Garnett Meador, ASCM's Executive Vice President and CEO.

"Our Leadership Advisory Council has really provided some significant guidance," says Scott Rancie, Vice President of Member Services at ACCM. "The approved expansion of the Council will widen industry participation and expertise."

ACCM launches campaign to expand the Industry Leadership Council to prepare for significant work in early 2020. Learn about the campaign below:

https://www.videokloud.com/vmc/view/6olfJm28

The American Council of Cannabis Medicine is the "Voice of American Medical Cannabis." ACCM represents America's medical-cannabis industry, which supports millions of U.S. jobs and is backed by a growing grassroots movement supporting millions of beneficiaries. Members produce, process, and distribute medical cannabis through state-licensed programs, supporting companies, healthcare industry, physicians, researchers, health/wellness providers, insurance companies, systems, and patient advocacy groups. They participate in ACCM's 14 standing area-centric committees. ACCM was started in 2016 as a Capitol Hill working group and has developed into a mission driven 501c4. Our pressing objective is to facilitate legislation that advances medical cannabis at the federal level and improve state access.

Reach the American Council of Cannabis Medicine at 202-349-9650, or visit www.accmforum.org.

Contact: Ken Grubbs

202-349-9650 ext. 800

[email protected]

SOURCE American Council of Cannabis Medicine