American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) Responds to Social Media Misinformation About COVID-19 Vaccine

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) Senior Vice President, Policy Development Paul Graham issued the following statement on social media misinformation relating to COVID-19 vaccines:

"A social media post appears to be behind the spread of entirely false information, suggesting a COVID-19 vaccine could be a factor a life insurer considers in the claims-paying process.

"The fact is that life insurers do not consider whether or not a policyholder has received a COVID vaccine when deciding whether to pay a claim.

"Life insurance policy contracts are very clear on how policies work, and what cause, if any, might lead to the denial of a benefit. A vaccine for COVID-19 is not one of them.

"Policyholders should rest assured that nothing has changed in the claims-paying process as a result of COVID-19 vaccinations.

"Policyholders should reach out to their life insurers, agents or financial professionals for their COVID-related questions. They will be happy to help."

The American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) is the leading trade association driving public policy and advocacy on behalf of the life insurance industry. 90 million American families rely on the life insurance industry for financial protection and retirement security. ACLI's member companies are dedicated to protecting consumers' financial wellbeing through life insurance, annuities, retirement plans, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, reinsurance, and dental, vision and other supplemental benefits. ACLI's 280 member companies represent 95 percent of industry assets in the United States.

