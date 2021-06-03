American Council of the Blind announces inaugural audio description gala this fall 2021

American Council of the Blind launch the ACB Audio Description Awards Gala to celebrate the audio description industry Tweet this

Consumption of media and entertainment over the past year has been nothing short of historic. With more on-demand and streaming options released each day, audiences have moved from a golden to a platinum age of media-rich with compelling stories available at the push of a button.

Along with the growth of entertainment has come a watershed of accessible media for consumers who are blind and visually impaired.

Founded in 2009, the ACB Audio Description Project (ADP) works with stakeholders and industry leaders to provide accessible video entertainment through the delivery of audio-described content.

"While the number of individuals who are blind and visually impaired increases significantly over the coming decade, it is crucial we recognize the needs of this growing audience in the media landscape," said ACB Past President and ADP Co-Chair Kim Charlson. "The ACB AD Gala will not only help educate as to the value but celebrate the successes practitioners have made in the field."

The evening highlight will take place as the event bestows the newly created ACB Barry Award, recognizing the best-of-the-best in the field of audio description. Created to honor the memory and legacy of two industry leaders, Barry Cronin and Barry Levine.

"We hope one day receiving a Barry from ACB will be the highest achievement in audio description – it will mean you've committed to creating and distributing accessible media at the highest level," added Butler.

We are excited to be pulling together a wonderful slate of sponsors, for information on becoming a sponsor please contact Tony Stephens at [email protected] or visit www.acb.org/AD-Gala

The American Council of the Blind is a national grassroots consumer organization representing Americans who are blind and visually impaired. With 68 affiliates, ACB strives to increase the independence, security, equality of opportunity, and to improve the quality of life for all blind and visually impaired people. Learn more www.acb.org

