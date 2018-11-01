American Diabetes Association ®, Thanks to Support from Merck, Encourages Philadelphians to Join Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes at Philadelphia Museum of Art on Saturday, November 3

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Diabetes Association (ADA) invites walkers and runners of all ages to join the celebration and participate in the Philadelphia Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes® (Step Out) presented by Merck. This family-friendly 5K walk and 5K run will take place at the Philadelphia Museum of Art (2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway) on Saturday, November 3, 2018 beginning at 7 a.m. ET. Step Out is one of the ADA's signature fundraising campaigns and coincides with the kick off of American Diabetes Month™ in November.

Now in its 27th year, Step Out draws more than 1,500 passionate and committed individuals, family and corporate teams and volunteers from across the Delaware Valley, South Jersey and Delaware. Before the 5K walk and 5K run, participants enjoy entertainment, giveaways, yoga on the Museum's steps, a kids' zone, health and wellness village and a free healthy breakfast, courtesy of Nutrisystem. After the opening ceremony, the walk and run follow a route along the west side of the Schuylkill River.

"There are many reasons why we come together as a community for Step Out," said Kevin J. Kelly, Executive Director of the American Diabetes Association's Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware office. "We walk and run to show our support for all Americans living with diabetes. We come together as part of a powerful and inspiring movement to raise funds for critical, cutting-edge research that brings us closer to finding a cure."

To register for this year's event and to make a donation, please visit www.diabetes.org/stepoutphilly.

The 2018 Philadelphia Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes is presented by Merck. Their educational program with the ADA, America's Diabetes Challenge, encourages people living with type 2 diabetes to set and reach their A1C goal with the help of their doctor. A1C is the average blood glucose over the past 2-3 months. For more information and additional resources to help address common challenges of diabetes management, visit www.AmericasDiabetesChallenge.com.

The premier sponsor of the 2018 Philadelphia Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes is Novo Nordisk. Additional local sponsors include Independence Blue Cross, Nutrisystem, Laborers' District Council, Philadelphia Flyers and NBC 10/Telemundo.

About the American Diabetes Association

Nearly half of American adults have diabetes or prediabetes; more than 30 million adults and children have diabetes; and every 21 seconds, another individual is diagnosed with diabetes in the U.S. Founded in 1940, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization whose mission is to prevent and cure diabetes, and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes. The ADA drives discovery by funding research to treat, manage and prevent all types of diabetes, as well as to search for cures; raises voice to the urgency of the diabetes epidemic; and works to safeguard policies and programs that protect people with diabetes. In addition, the ADA supports people living with diabetes, those at risk of developing diabetes, and the health care professionals who serve them through information and programs that can improve health outcomes and quality of life. For more information, please call the ADA at 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383) or visit diabetes.org. Information from both of these sources is available in English and Spanish. Find us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

