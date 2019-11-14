American Diabetes Association® and VSP® Vision Care Collaborate on Public Health Initiative to Save Sight in People with Diabetes

"Diabetic eye disease is one of the complications of diabetes, affecting a third or more of people with diabetes over age 40," said Tracey D. Brown, CEO of the American Diabetes Association. "Fortunately, we can effectively manage and even prevent diabetic eye disease with early detection and treatment. With VSP, we are positioned to make this happen. Preventing these complications is key!"

There are 30 million American adults living with diabetes. Another 84 million are living with prediabetes, yet 90% of them don't know they have it. People living with diabetes or prediabetes face increased risk for glaucoma, cataracts, diabetic macular edema and diabetic retinopathy, the leading cause of blindness in working age adults. The cost of diabetes to individuals and society continues to skyrocket, with an economic burden on the healthcare system in the United States estimated at $139 billion for vision related disorders alone. For those living with diabetes, an annual eye exam is a must – offering a simple way to prevent or delay disease and vision loss caused by diabetes.

The new eye health initiative will be multi-pronged in order to meet all those affected by or at risk for diabetes related eye disease. The initiative will include concerted efforts to:

raise awareness and provide actions for those who may be at risk for a diabetes related eye disease;

provide patient support and education to those affected by it; and

educate healthcare professionals about diabetes related eye disease and how to prevent it

"The diabetes epidemic affects the daily lives of millions of Americans and adds to an already strained healthcare system looking for solutions," said Michael Guyette, President and CEO of VSP Global. "With the delay in diagnosis being one of the most pressing problems still to be solved with diabetes, together with the American Diabetes Association, we're committed to raising awareness of the crucial role an optometrist plays as an accessible part of a person's healthcare team, providing a pathway to early detection and ongoing management of disease."

The new eye health initiative will be launching in 2020 as part of the ADA's Overcoming Therapeutic Inertia campaign to accelerate care, treatment and early intervention to improve the lives of people living with and those caring for people with diabetes. Additional campaign resources and updates will be released in the coming months.

About the American Diabetes Association

Every day more than 4,000 people are newly diagnosed with diabetes in America. Nearly 115 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes and are striving to manage their lives while living with the disease. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For nearly 80 years the ADA has been driving discovery and research to treat, manage and prevent diabetes, while working relentlessly for a cure. We help people with diabetes thrive by fighting for their rights and developing programs, advocacy and education designed to improve their quality of life. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

About VSP Global

VSP Global is a doctor-governed company that exists to create value for members and opportunities for VSP network doctors. Our industry-leading businesses include VSP® Vision Care, the only national not-for-profit vision benefits company, which provides access to eye care for nearly 90 million members through a network of over 40,000 doctors worldwide; Marchon® Eyewear Inc., one of the world's largest designers, manufacturers and distributors of high-quality eyewear and sunwear; VSP Optics, industry leaders in ophthalmic technology and lab services, providing custom lens solutions for the vision and lifestyle needs of patients; Eyefinity®, the industry leader in practice management and electronic health record software; VSP Retail, which focuses on increasing access to eye care and eyewear through multiple channels, and VSP® Ventures, which offers care-focused, customized choices for doctors looking to transition their practice.

