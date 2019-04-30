American Diabetes Association® Announces Eight Recipients of 2019 National Scientific and Health Care Achievement Awards

ARLINGTON, Va., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is proud to announce the recipients of the ADA's 2019 National Scientific and Health Care Achievement Awards. Individually and collectively, their exemplary leadership, mentorship and many achievements have advanced the field of diabetes care and improved health outcomes for people living with diabetes.

"This year's National Scientific and Health Care Achievement Award recipients are distinguished global leaders in research, clinical care and academic medicine. Collectively, their incredible contributions and research discoveries have informed on important management strategies that helped us decrease the incidence of many serious complications of diabetes, address co-morbidities and improve quality of life for the millions of people living with diabetes," said William T. Cefalu, MD, Chief Scientific, Medical and Mission Officer of the ADA. "Congratulations to this year's honorees, and we look forward to recognizing them in-person next month for their extraordinary work."

The following leaders will be recognized at the National Scientific and Health Care Achievement Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 10, at 10:10 a.m. PT, during the ADA's 79th Scientific Sessions, June 7-11, 2019, at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco. Several award winners will present award lectures, as noted.

Banting Medal for Scientific Achievement

Stephen O'Rahilly, MD

Professor of Clinical Biochemistry & Medicine and Head of the Department of Clinical Biochemistry at the University of Cambridge

Banting Medal Lecture: Treasure Your Expectations—Studying Human Extreme Phenotypes to Illuminate Metabolic Health and Disease, Sunday, June 9

Outstanding Scientific Achievement Award

Sadaf Farooqi, MB, ChB (Hons), PhD

Wellcome Trust Principal Research Fellow and Professor of Metabolism and Medicine at the Wellcome-MRC Institute of Metabolic Science, University of Cambridge, UK

Outstanding Scientific Achievement Award Lecture: Obesity and the Biology of Weight Regulation, Monday, June 10

Albert Renold Award

Rudolf L. Leibel, MD

Christopher J. Murphy Memorial Professor of Diabetes Research, Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine, Head of the Division of Molecular Genetics, and Co-Director of the Naomi Berrie Diabetes Center at Columbia University

Outstanding Achievement in Clinical Diabetes Research Award

John B. Buse, MD, PhD

Verne S. Caviness Distinguished Professor, Chief of the Division of Endocrinology, Director of the Diabetes Center, Director of the NC Translational and Clinical Sciences Institute, and Executive Associate Dean for Clinical Research at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine

Outstanding Educator in Diabetes Award

Virginia Valentine, APRN, BC-ADM, CDE, FAADE

Diabetes Specialist, Clinica La Esperanza; Faculty, University of New Mexico; and Faculty, Endocrinology TeleECHO Clinic (Endo ECHO)

Outstanding Educator in Diabetes Award Lecture: The Most Important Thing We Give to People is Hope— Overcoming Stigma in Diabetes and Obesity, Saturday, June 8

Outstanding Physician Clinician in Diabetes Award

David C. Klonoff, MD, FACP, FRCP

Medical Director of the Diabetes Research Institute at Mills-Peninsula Medical Center and Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco

Harold Rifkin Award for Distinguished International Service in the Cause of Diabetes

Juliana C.N. Chan, MB, ChB, MD, FRCP

Professor of Medicine and Therapeutics and Founding Director of the Hong Kong Institute of Diabetes and Obesity at the Chinese University of Hong Kong

Kelly West Award for Outstanding Achievement in Epidemiology

Elizabeth Mayer-Davis, PhD

Cary C. Boshamer Distinguished Professor of Nutrition and Medicine and Chair of the Department of Nutrition at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Kelly West Award Lecture: Improving Outcomes—Translating Epidemiology to Clinical Trials, Sunday, June 9

The American Diabetes Association's 79th Scientific Sessions, the world's largest scientific meeting focused on diabetes research, prevention and care, will be held June 7-11, 2019, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California. More than 11,000 leading physicians, scientists and health care professionals from around the world are expected to convene at the Scientific Sessions to unveil cutting-edge research, treatment recommendations and advances toward a cure for diabetes. During the five-day meeting, attendees will receive exclusive access to more than 850 presentations and 2,000 original research presentations, participate in provocative and engaging exchanges with leading diabetes experts, and can earn Continuing Medical Education (CME) or Continuing Education (CE) credits for educational sessions. The program is grouped into eight thematic areas: Acute and Chronic Complications; Behavioral Medicine, Clinical Nutrition, Education and Exercise; Clinical Diabetes/Therapeutics; Epidemiology/Genetics; Immunology/Transplantation; Insulin Action/Molecular Metabolism; Integrated Physiology/Obesity; and Islet Biology/Insulin Secretion. Gretchen Youssef, MS, RDN, CDE, President of Health Care and Education, will deliver her address, "It's All about Access!," on Saturday, June 8, and Louis H. Philipson, MD, PhD, FACP, President of Medicine and Science, will address attendees on Sunday, June 9. Join the Scientific Sessions conversation on social media using #ADA2019.

