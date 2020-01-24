American Diabetes Association® Applauds Illinois Governor and Legislature for Passing SB 667 to Cap Monthly Insulin Co-Pays

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed legislation that will cap insulin co-pays. Senate Bill 667 (SB 667) also requires the Illinois Department of Insurance to issue a report that includes a summary of insulin pricing practices as well as public policy recommendations to control and prevent overpricing of prescription insulin drugs made available to Illinois consumers. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) applauds Governor Pritzker and bill sponsors Senator Andy Manar and Representative Will Guzzardi for their leadership on this urgently needed legislation to provide relief from the burden of high insulin costs for people living with diabetes in Illinois.

"This American Diabetes Association-supported legislation marks a major victory in our fight for affordable insulin for all who need it," said LaShawn McIver, MD, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs & Advocacy for the ADA. "Approximately 7.4 million Americans must take insulin every day to live, and with prices nearly tripling between 2002 and 2013, people with diabetes often face financial hardships affording their insulin. Far too many are faced with hard decisions to either cut back or skip doses or forgo other necessities to pay for insulin. Thank you to Governor Pritzker, Senator Manar and Representative Guzzardi for introducing and passing this critical legislation, and for your continued efforts to protect the more than 1.3 million Illinoisans living with diabetes."

"The swift passage of the insulin bill, driven by ordinary people, shows that Illinoisans are united by the simple belief that no family should ever be forced to ration or go without life-saving medication," Senator Manar said. "This powerful display of grassroots advocacy proves that we can address the larger systemic issues related to expensive prescription drug prices. We must continue to force the conversation with those in power and always reject the notion that transformational change to this deeply-flawed industry is out of reach. I look forward to getting back to work with advocacy groups to build on the success of Senate Bill 667."

For more information about this legislation, please contact Senator Manar's office at: Manar@senatedem.illinois.gov.

The ADA continues to be a leader in federal and state efforts to ensure that insulin is affordable and accessible for all people who need the life-sustaining medication. Learn more and join the fight at MakeInsulinAffordable.org.

If you are struggling to pay for insulin or know someone who is, the ADA has resources to help—visit InsulinHelp.org.

About the American Diabetes Association

Every day more than 4,000 people are newly diagnosed with diabetes in America. Nearly 115 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes and are striving to manage their lives while living with the disease. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For nearly 80 years the ADA has been driving discovery and research to treat, manage and prevent diabetes, while working relentlessly for a cure. We help people with diabetes thrive by fighting for their rights and developing programs, advocacy and education designed to improve their quality of life. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

Contact: Alex Day, 703-253-4843

press@diabetes.org

SOURCE American Diabetes Association

Related Links

http://www.diabetes.org

