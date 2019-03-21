American Diabetes Association® Applauds the House Diabetes Caucus for Introducing the Expanding Access to Diabetes Self-Management Training (DSMT) Act

ARLINGTON, Va., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Diabetes Association (ADA) strongly supports the re-introduction of legislation to expand access to Diabetes Self-Management Training (DSMT) for Medicare beneficiaries. The ADA thanks House Diabetes Caucus Co-Chairs Congressman Tom Reed (R-NY) and Congresswoman Diana DeGette (D-CO), and Vice Chairs Congresswoman Suzan DelBene (D-WA), Congresswoman Susan Brooks (R-IN), Congressman Raul Ruiz (D-CA), and Congressman Mike Kelly (R-PA) for their leadership in introducing the Expanding Access to Diabetes Self-Management Training Act in the U.S. House of Representatives.

DSMT is an evidence-based program that teaches people living with diabetes how to cope with and manage their diabetes. The program teaches people how to reduce their risk for complications by monitoring their blood sugar, taking appropriate medication, healthy eating, and being active. DSMT has been covered under Medicare for more than 15 years. However, only five percent of Medicare beneficiaries with newly diagnosed diabetes use DSMT services. The Expanding Access to DSMT Act would strengthen this program for people with diabetes who are on Medicare.

"Diabetes Self-Management Training (DSMT) is proven to provide positive results for people living with diabetes," said LaShawn McIver, MD, MPH, ADA's Senior Vice President of Government Affairs & Advocacy. "Unfortunately, it has been under-utilized for people with diabetes enrolled in Medicare. The ADA strongly supports efforts in Congress to strengthen DSMT and we applaud Congresswoman DeGette and Congressman Reed for introducing this legislation in the House. We look forward to working with them to advance this bill."

Approximately every 21 seconds, someone in the United States is diagnosed with diabetes. Nearly half of the American adult population has diabetes or prediabetes, and more than 30 million adults and children are living with the disease. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization on a mission to prevent and cure diabetes, as well as improve the lives of all people affected by the disease. For nearly 80 years, the ADA has driven discovery by funding research to treat, manage and prevent all types of diabetes, while working relentlessly for a cure. Magnifying the urgency of this epidemic, the ADA works to safeguard policies and programs that protect people with the illness, those at risk of developing diabetes and the health care professionals who serve them by initiating programs, advocacy and education efforts that can lead to improved health outcomes and quality of life. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383) or visit us at diabetes.org. Information is available in English and Spanish. Join the conversation with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

