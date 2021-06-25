American Diabetes Association Focuses On Health Disparities Deepened By Pandemic During 81st Scientific Sessions

These expert discussions come at a time when 76% of Americans currently living in poverty are people of color. Diabetes prevalence is inversely related to household income level, with the poorest communities seeing the highest rates. Black Americans and Latinos are more than 50% likely to have diabetes than non-Hispanic white Americans and Black Americans with diabetes are more likely than white Americans with diabetes to receive care at lower-performing health care facilities.

"We can't improve the health of all Americans without first addressing health inequities in our health care system. It's crucial that we take a groundwater approach to solving these problems so that the solutions are both sustainable and effective. We have an obligation to dismantle these inequities and eliminate the devastating impact they have on families and communities," said Tracey D. Brown, CEO of the ADA. "I look forward to the discussion of the real problems AND the solutions during our Scientific Sessions to help share key learnings and set the groundwork for how we treat patients moving forward."

Topics ranging from the social determinants of health, to lessons learned during the pandemic of remote monitoring and the explosion in use of telehealth medicine among people with diabetes will be covered. Experts will also explore the racial disparities being seen in amputation outcomes. The following sessions highlighted are just a few of the many Health Equity sessions being presented.

In addition, the ADA will also host an exclusive press event on Monday, June 28 at 7:00 p.m. ET discussing the link between COVID-19 and diabetes. The event will feature initial results from two studies that were part of $1 million investment in research projects investigating the link between COVID-19 and diabetes. Learn more about the event or register.



SATURDAY, JUNE 26, 8:00–10 a.m. ET

Symposium: Including Social Determinants of Health in Diabetes Care

Chair: Marshall Chin, MD, MPH

Understanding and Addressing Food Insecurity in Diabetes Management

Effects of Housing Insecurity

Effects of Neighborhood and Built Environment

Effects of Structural Violence

SUNDAY, JUNE 27, 4:30–6:30 p.m. ET

Symposium: Remote Monitoring and Use of Telehealth—Lessons Learned from a Pandemic

Presenter: Lindsay S. Mayberry, PhD

Can Remote Monitoring and Interventions Lessen Health Disparities in Diverse Ethnic/Racial Communities?

MONDAY, JUNE 28, 8:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET

Symposium: Surgical Considerations in Diabetes Foot Management

Presenter: Foluso Fakorede, MD

Racial Disparities in Amputation Outcomes—Making the Difference

