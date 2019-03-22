American Driver, Juan Manuel Correa Lands Seat on Alfa Romeo's Formula 1 Program

ZURICH, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Romeo Racing is pleased to announce that Juan Manuel Correa is joining the Formula 1 team as Development Driver.

The 19-year-old is the only American-flag driver currently competing in the 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship, and the only American presence in Formula 1 as well. JC Correa drives for the Sauber Junior Team, and will now take the next step in his career by entering a new role with Alfa Romeo Racing. The Team has a history of working with young talented individuals from around the world and is eager to begin working together.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG: "We are happy to announce that Juan Manuel Correa has joined Alfa Romeo Racing. Juan Manuel will be taking on a new challenge with our Team as our Development Driver and we look forward to further advancing his skills in support of his progress as a racing driver."

Juan Manuel Correa, Development Driver Alfa Romeo Racing: "To have received this opportunity, and to be a part of such an iconic team and brand in motorsports, Formula 1 in particular, is a privilege for any driver. I will do my best to honor the opportunity I have been given and want to thank Fred and the entire Alfa Romero Racing Team for having me."

About Sauber Group of Companies:

The Sauber Group of Companies is composed of three entities – Sauber Motorsport AG, which operates the Formula One team – Sauber Engineering AG, which focuses on prototype development and additive manufacturing – and Sauber Aerodynamik AG, which conducts full- and model-scale testing in the factory's state-of-the-art wind tunnel and creates ground-breaking innovations in the field of aerodynamics. The companies collaborate closely to apply the expertise of over 450 dedicated individuals at the headquarter in Hinwil, Switzerland, to all internal and external projects.

Since its founding in 1970, the passion for racing has been at the heart of Sauber. For over 45 years, the innovative Swiss company has been setting standards in the design, development and construction of race cars for various championship series, such as Formula One, DTM, and WEC. Following its own Formula One debut in 1993, Sauber Motorsport AG has established one of the few traditional and privately held teams in the sport. After 25 years of competition in Formula One, the company launched a long-term partnership with Title Sponsor Alfa Romeo in 2018 and enters the 2019 championship under the Team name Alfa Romeo Racing.

