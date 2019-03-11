American Electric Power Service Corporation Seeks Bids For Coal

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP), today issued a request for proposal (RFP) for the supply of coal to one or more of its generating stations in multiple coal regions. AEP seeks proposals for the following coal type, delivery years and tonnages:

Type Q3-Q4 2019 2020 2021 Central Appalachian/Colorado 200,000 2,000,000 1,000,000 Powder River Basin 3,000,000 2,000,000 -- Illinois Basin 150,000 100,000* -- Northern Appalachian Basin 200,000 1,500,000 1,000,000

*Q1 Only

All coal proposal packages should include the provided coal proposal form. This information must be received no later than 5 p.m., Monday, March 18, 2019. Proposals must remain open for acceptance until 5 p.m., Friday, March, 22, 2019. All information must be submitted by email to aepfuelsrfp@aep.com. Details about this RFP, including complete coal specifications, are available at www.aep.com/go/coaloffers.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 18,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and nearly 220,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.4 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 32,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 4,300 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide.

SOURCE American Electric Power

Related Links

http://www.aep.com

