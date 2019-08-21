American Electric Power Service Corporation Seeks Bids For Coal

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP), today issued a request for proposal (RFP) for the supply of coal to one or more of its generating stations in multiple coal regions. AEP seeks proposals for the following coal type, delivery years and tonnages:

Type/Basin Q4 2019 Q1 2020 CY 2020 CY 2021 CY 2022 Central

Appalachian

Basin -- 350,000 -- 750,000 750,000 Powder River

Basin 1,300,000 2,000,000 -- 1,500,000 1,500,000 Illinois Basin -- -- -- 250,000 500,000 Northern

Appalachian

Basin -- -- 250,000 250,000 1,500,000

All coal proposal packages should include the provided coal proposal form included in the RFP. This information must be received no later than 5 p.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Proposals are to be kept open until 5 p.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019. All information must be emailed to aepfuelsrfp@aep.com. Complete details about the RFP are available at www.aep.com/go/coaloffers.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's more than 18,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 219,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.4 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 32,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including nearly 5,300 megawatts of renewable generation. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana and east Texas). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide.

