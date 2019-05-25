American Evolution Global Pathfinder Summit Convenes New Generation Of Global Emerging Leaders

JAMESTOWN, Va., May 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution, in partnership with the Presidential Precinct convened the Global Pathfinder Summit in Charlottesville, VA. This 5-day summit brought together a diverse group of 136 young multi-sector leaders from around the world to focus on civic engagement, leadership development and global networking.

Held on the grounds of the University of Virginia and at the Presidential Precinct, which is the restored homes of United States Presidents Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and James Monroe, the event inspired engagement in the 2019 Commemoration's key themes of democracy, diversity and opportunity. The 136 millennial leaders, representing more than 51 countries, including 56 Virginia millennial delegates, were equipped with the perspectives, strategies, and tools necessary to create sustainable change in their local and global communities.

The summit explored new skills, knowledge, and perspectives that will enable participants to engage more effectively in civic affairs and improve the quality of life in their countries and communities through both political and nonpolitical processes. Featured speakers at Global Pathfinder Summit represented numerous countries including: United States, Brazil, Canada, East Africa, Slovenia, Egypt, Argentina, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Mexico, and Nigeria.

"The original settlers who came to Jamestown, Virginia in 1619 were primarily young pioneers who ultimately changed the course of world," said Kathy Spangler, Executive Director of American Evolution. "This week emerging leaders from around the world and Virginia assembled at the Global Pathfinder Summit to have powerful discussions about representative democracy. Democracy is one of the central themes of the 2019 Commemoration, and we were pleased to be part of this initiative that encourages participants to reflect on the challenges of governance in both 21st-century democracies and states aspiring to democracy."

"Our partnership with American Evolution in the Global Pathfinder Summit yielded a life changing networking opportunity for young leaders from around the world," said Neal Piper, Executive Director of the Presidential Precinct. "These leaders and their lifelong commitment to moving our world forward through civic engagement made for an inspiring week that will continue to have a positive impact on the future of global democracy."

Throughout 2019, American Evolution is partnering with notable Virginia institutions like Presidential Precinct to host more than 20 events, legacy projects and educational initiatives that highlight the enduring impact of key 1619 Virginia events and engage national and international audiences in the themes of democracy, diversity and opportunity. These formative 1619 Virginia occurrences include the first representative legislative assembly in the New World, the arrival of the first recorded Africans to English North America, the recruitment of English women in significant numbers, the first official English Thanksgiving in North America, and the development of the Virginia colony's entrepreneurial and innovative spirit. A full schedule of American Evolution programming can be found here.

