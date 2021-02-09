American Excelsior Company Announces $4 Million Building Expansion in Ohio

The current manufacturing facility is divided into two separate manufacturing operations. One part of the plant is dedicated to fabricating foam products for the Company's Flexible Foam Division, which provides foam products used in packaging, furniture, medical, and many other industries. The other manufacturing operation produces a variety of products used in the construction industry to help erosion control and sediment runoff products as part of American Excelsior's Earth Science Division.

Over the past year, both divisions have experienced strong growth, which has resulted in the need for additional equipment. It became apparent that operating out of one building was no longer feasible, so instead of moving the operation to a new location, the decision was made to build another manufacturing plant on the land the Company already owns in Norwalk.

The new building will be 60,000 square feet and will solely be devoted to the production and fabrication of flexible foams. This will allow the Company to use the current 76,882 square feet building to produce and warehouse products for the Earth Science Division.

The Company announced a series of investments at several of their nationwide locations last fall. This new construction is further evidence of the Company's commitment to the industries they serve and continuous effort to support their 133-year history.

Casey Poignon, General Manager of the Norwalk plant, said, "We have experienced strong growth over the past couple of years and we have simply outgrown our current building. We are excited to develop a workable plan to build on the current property, as it prevents us from relocating. Our associates help make the difference in the markets we serve and expanding right here in Norwalk is a win-win for us, our associates, and the local community."

Construction of the new facility is expected to start this spring and to be completed in early fall. In addition to providing construction jobs, the Company is expecting to add approximately 10 to 15 new positions once both operations are fully operational.

If you would like more information, please contact Ken Starrett, Vice President of Sales, at [email protected].

