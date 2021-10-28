American Exchange Group Partners with Aerosoles to Deliver Value-Oriented Footwear Line

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Exchange Group is proud to announce its partnership with the iconic footwear brand, Aerosoles, with the mission of delivering a value-oriented footwear line, thoughtfully designed to parallel their existing collection with premium distribution. Together the two companies will collaborate on the design, branding and strategy for a new Aerosoles collection targeted to the mass and off-price channels.

"American Exchange Group is excited about this partnership with Aerosoles. We look forward to collaborating on design, branding and sourcing strategy to curate collections that compliment its existing line. The vision is to leverage our expertise and bring the volume opportunity back to the Aerosoles business. Together, AXNY and Aerosoles will exponentially grow their retail scope," says Alen Mamrout, Chief Executive Officer of American Exchange Group.

"This partnership marks an exciting new chapter in the evolution of Aerosoles as we harmonize a modern, elevated core with broader commercial opportunities in distribution. We do so with a continued unwillingness to compromise on brand vision and quality control," says Alison Bergen, CEO of Aerosoles.

The collection is in the moderate price-point range and will be available in select retailers nationwide. The line is slated to launch Spring 2022.

About American Exchange Group

American Exchange Group is an industry leader in accessories design and manufacturing. By facilitating distribution to major retailers worldwide for custom private label brands, exclusive licensed brands, and branded accessories including watches, wearable technology, jewelry, footwear, outerwear, and handbags, American Exchange Group raises the bar by disrupting status quo pricing while staying at the forefront of trends.

About Aerosoles

Aerosoles is a leading global footwear company delivering high quality products with both fashion and performance to customers in over 40 countries around the world.

