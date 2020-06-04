American Exchange Group partners with Sanrio® for new collection of Hello Kitty® smartwatches for kids

The iTOUCH PlayZoom is a children's smartwatch that will feature special edition prints of the iconic Hello Kitty. The kid's smartwatch features fun learning games, a swivel camera for photos and videos including creative photo effects and custom Hello Kitty backgrounds, while interactively encouraging children to grow and develop independence with an alarm clock, stopwatch, timer, and voice recorder features. The iTOUCH PlayZoom allows kids to be engaged and safe without the use of GPS tracking or data connection and is perfect for children ages four and older. The iTOUCH PlayZoom is available at retailers nationwide including Macy's, JCPenney, and Kohl's with stock lists rapidly growing. The collection has a MSRP of $75.

About American Exchange Group

American Exchange Group is an industry leader in accessories design and manufacturing. By facilitating distribution to major retailers worldwide for custom private label brands, exclusive licensed brands, and branded accessories including watches, wearable technology, jewelry, footwear, and handbags American Exchange raises the bar by disrupting status quo pricing while staying at the forefront of trends.

About iTOUCH Wearables

iTOUCH Wearables is an affordable lifestyle tech brand that produces smartwatches, fitness trackers, kids smartwatches, portable speakers, earpods, and fashion-forward tech accessories. To learn more about iTOUCH Wearables, please visit www.itouchwearables.com and follow on Instagram , Facebook , Youtube and Pinterest and follow our PlayZoom brand on Instagram , Facebook , Youtube and Pinterest .

About Sanrio®

Sanrio, the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty®, and home to many other beloved character brands including Chococat™, My Melody™, Badtz-Maru™, Keroppi™, Gudetama™ and Aggretsuko™ is celebrating its 60th Anniversary this year. Sanrio was founded on the 'small gift, big smile®' philosophy – that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's legendary breadth of products are available in over 130 countries and in retail locations including department, specialty, national chain retailers and Sanrio boutique stores. To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

