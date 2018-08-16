American Family Care Welcomes New Chief Medical Officer

"Ben is an important addition toward fully realizing our vision of becoming one of the most widely known and admired brands in health care," said Dr. Bruce Irwin, Founder and CEO of AFC. "I am confident that his proven leadership abilities, medical knowledge, sheer intellect, and experience running world-class medical facilities will enable us to achieve that goal."

Dr. Barlow joins AFC directly from the White House Medical Unit, where he personally served the health care needs of three current or former U.S. Presidents – George W. Bush, Barak Obama, and Donald Trump. His multi-year tenure as Senior White House Physician was the culmination of more than a decade of service to our country in the United States Air Force, where he attained the rank of Major. During his distinguished military career, Dr. Barlow was continuously assigned roles of increasing responsibility, including overseas deployment in support of combat troops and as the Emergency Room Medical Director at Langley Air Force Base – the busiest ER in the Air Force with 16 physicians and 36,000 patient visits per year. For his service to our nation, he is the recipient of the Presidential Service Certificate, the Coast Guard Distinguished Service Medal, and the Meritorious Service Medal, among other noteworthy distinctions.

Dr. Barlow attended the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology. He then attended the Uniformed Services University School of Medicine, where he earned is Doctor of Medicine. Following medical school, Dr. Barlow was a Resident in Emergency Medicine in affiliation with Wright State University School of Medicine, serving at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.

In addition to being Board Certified in Emergency Medicine, and licensed to practice in multiple states, Dr. Barlow holds several current certifications, including ACLS, ATLS, BLS, and PALS. He has also received additional training through the Mayo Clinic, the Center for Sustained Trauma and Readiness Skills, the Baltimore Shock Trauma Center, and the US Army Medical Research Institute.

"It is truly an honor to join the team at American Family Care," said Barlow. "AFC's core values are the reason I joined Dr. Irwin's team, and I am excited to help build upon AFC's past success of providing accessible, patient-centered health care."

About American Family Care:

Founded by Dr. Bruce Irwin with a single location in 1982, American Family Care has pioneered the concept of non-emergency room urgent care. With its 2013 acquisition of the Doctors Express, and its subsequent rebranding, AFC has become the nation's leading provider of urgent care, accessible primary care, and occupational medicine, with 200 clinics and 650 in-network physicians caring for nearly 3 million patients a year. Ranked by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S., AFC's stated mission is to provide the best healthcare possible, in a kind and caring environment, while respecting the rights of all patients, in an economical manner, at times and locations convenient to the patient. For more information, visit www.americanfamilycare.com.

SOURCE American Family Care

Related Links

https://www.afcurgentcare.com

