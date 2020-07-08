American Finance Trust Provides Rent Collection Update

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) ("AFIN" or the "Company") announced today that 83% of the original cash rent due for the second quarter of 2020 has been received as of July 6, 2020, including 94% of the original cash rent due in the Company's single-tenant portfolio.

"I'm very pleased with the success we have had collecting cash rents in the second quarter," said Michael Weil, CEO of AFIN. "Because of our proactive approach with tenants and the strenuous credit underwriting standards that have shaped our acquisition strategy over the last several years we not only maintained strong rent collection, but also strengthened working relationships with our tenants during this pandemic."

