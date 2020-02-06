American Fine Art Presents Battle of the Mustache: Neiman, Dali, and Max an Exhibition of Artists Known for Their Immediately Recognizable Styles and Techniques as Well as Their Iconic Mustaches - Leroy Neiman, Salvador Dali, and Peter Max

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Battle of the Mustache: Neiman, Dali, and Max opens to the public on February 6th 2020. Visitors will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite artist with the best mustache from flamboyant Salvador Dali, legendary LeRoy Neiman, and cosmic Peter Max. Over one hundred works of art will be featured from the three artists including original paintings, sculpture, and limited edition works. The best mustache can be voted on through February 28 and the winner will be announced on February 29, 2020.

LeRoy Neiman Self Portrait American Fine Art Presents Battle of the Mustache

Fantastically surreal visions and artist creations, flamboyant behavior and antics, a pet ocelot, and perhaps his most famous attribute…his bold mustache. Salvador Dali's mustache has become a primary part of his carefully crafted persona. In a 2010 poll his mustache was named the most famous of all time. Dali's mustache has its own Wikipedia page, a book and a 40 foot long, 14 foot tall sculpture outside the Dali museum in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

Described as "luxurious", "instantly recognizable" and "extremely large" LeRoy Neiman's handlebar mustache was as much a part of his presence as his kaleidoscopic palette. Both are almost always mentioned when discussing the artist and his work. While this impressive `stache doesn't have its own book or reference webpage with a track record of over six decades it is a sure contender in the Battle of the Mustache.

Bringing with it more of a hippie vibe, Peter Max's mustache was trimmed down from a full beard. He has donned his mustache in varying fullness since the 70's. Max is often pictured with his iconic mustache and wide smile flashing a peace sign. His mustache may not be quite as iconic as his colorful cosmic artwork, but collectors who cast their votes at American Fine Art will be the ultimate jurors in the Battle of the Mustache.

American Fine Art, Inc. is located on the SW corner of Scottsdale Rd. and Main St. in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale Art District. Visit the gallery Tuesday through Saturday or Sunday by appointment to see the exhibit, add to your collection, and cast your vote.

