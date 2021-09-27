American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Announces Out of the Darkness Chicagoland Walk this Saturday

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) announces its annual Out of the Darkness Chicagoland Walk taking place Saturday, October 2nd from 9 am-1 pm. Since the first walk in 2004, events like the Chicagoland Walk have provided a platform to create awareness of mental health and suicide prevention.

"The Chicagoland Walk provides a unique opportunity for those affected by suicide to come together as a community and bring awareness to mental health struggles and find ways to help others," said Courtney Collins Regional Director, Illinois and Missouri, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. "Especially after the trying year we have all been through, events such as this one are critical for helping individuals who may be struggling with mental health issues."

Serving as a place for connection, community, hope, and healing, the walk is 3 miles along Chicago's lakeshore starting at Montrose Harbor. Every dollar raised through the Chicagoland Walk allows AFSP to invest in life-saving research, education, advocacy, and support for those impacted by suicide.

"The walk is a great place to find community, with others who struggle, with loss survivors, with caretakers and mental health professionals. As a 14-year-old, I had no idea that others could struggle and face extraordinary pains. I've had some truly healing conversations with people who were complete strangers. Many aren't sure they are prepared to tell those close to them how they feel but will test conversations with strangers knowing that the discussion won't always carry with them," said walk participant Mike Bushman.

"The walk offers a safe place for people to gather together in support of one another, of this greater cause, and of the mission of AFSP to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide. Whether you are a suicide loss survivor, someone who struggles with mental health issues or suicidal ideation, or has lived experience, you belong there," said walk participant Erika Barber. "The walk offers people the opportunity to share their stories and honor their loved ones, raise awareness of issues that are important to them, and voice their passion and advocacy for change so that we can collectively make a difference in the lives of others impacted by mental health issues and suicide."

In addition to the in-person walk, there will be a virtual option. The health and safety of all participants, staff, and volunteers will be the top priority as the event staff works with local authorities to make decisions about event details.

To learn more about the Chicagoland walk, make a donation, or register to attend, visit www.afsp.org/chicago .

About The American Foundation for Suicide:

The mission of The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Community Walks is to offer a place for individuals to come together in support of suicide prevention. Held in hundreds of cities across the country, these events give people the courage to open up about their own connections to suicide and also provide avenues for mental health discussion across diverse backgrounds

