American Foundation for the Blind Announces 'The Power of Gratitude and Joy: A Conversation with Rebecca Alexander' Centennial Conversation

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Foundation for the Blind (AFB), in celebration of 100 years of creating a more inclusive world for people who are blind or visually impaired, has created a series of "Centennial Conversations"—curated webinars focused on the pressing issues and topics affecting people who are blind or have low vision, pairing prominent speakers with younger voices. On Thursday, May 27, at 2 p.m. EDT, AFB presents "The Power of Gratitude and Joy: A Conversation with Rebecca Alexander."



Rebecca Alexander is an award-winning author, psychotherapist, keynote speaker, disability advocate, and extreme athlete who is almost completely blind and deaf due to Usher syndrome type III. A 2016 Helen Keller Achievement Award recipient, Rebecca uses her drive, innate curiosity, and zest for life to address every challenge she faces. In this lively discussion, Rebecca will share her perspective on strength, courage, gratitude, and joy, especially as we navigate a uniquely stressful year.

This live event, guided by AFB's Chief Program Officer Megan Aragon is free with required registration available at afb.org/gratitude-joy. As with all AFB centennial events, this conversation will be accessible, with captions, American Sign Language, audio description, and transcripts made available.

"Rebecca is a shining example of what it means to live a life of no limits," Aragon said. "As AFB has navigated this past year—a year unlike any other in more ways than one—sharing these personal stories underscores that we're all in this together. The diversity of lived experience within the disability community is our strength, and AFB's message of inclusion together with Rebecca's message of resilience and finding joy really underscores that idea."



These centennial events are made possible through the generous sponsorship of partners like Hewlett Packard Enterprise, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Oncor, American Printing House for the Blind, Exelon, Facebook, Google, LHH, Northrop Grumman, Pepco, U.S. Bank, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Walmart, Microsoft, and Verizon. For those interested in sponsorship opportunities, please contact Amanda Kolling, senior engagement and brand manager, at [email protected].

About the American Foundation for the Blind

Founded in 1921, the American Foundation for the Blind (AFB) is a national nonprofit that creates a world of no limits for people who are blind or visually impaired. AFB mobilizes leaders, advances understanding, and champions impactful policies and practices using research and data. AFB is proud to steward the Helen Keller Archive, maintain and expand the digital collection, and honor the more than 40 years that Helen Keller worked tirelessly with AFB. Visit: www.afb.org

