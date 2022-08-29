American Functional Cosmetics and Skin Care Ingredients Industry to 2030 - Rising Awareness Regarding Healthy Skin is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "America's Functional Cosmetics and Skin Care Ingredients Market, By Product Type, By Ingredients Type, By Geography, By Distribution Channel - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Functional cosmetics & skin care ingredients are those substances that have multiple uses and are intended to enhance the look. These ingredients are commonly found in cosmetics and include avocado, hazelnut, soybean, evening primrose, DMAE, rosemary, wild mint, carrot oil, willow bark, and grape leaf extract.

Market Dynamics:

Growing demand for active ingredient from anti-aging products and rising awareness regarding healthy skin are major factors propelling market growth. Moreover, integration of probiotics in skin care products is also anticipated to foster market growth. Furthermore, technological advancement is expected to play significant role in overall development of market.



On the other hand, presence of counterfeit products is expected to restrict the market growth.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the Americas functional cosmetics & skin care ingredients market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the Americas functional cosmetics & skin care ingredients market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Procter & Gamble, Beiersdorf AG, Loreal SA, Unilever PLC, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, Natura & Co., Kao Corporation, Colgate-Palmolive Company, and Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The Americas functional cosmetics & skin care ingredients market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the Americas functional cosmetics & skin care ingredients market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Americas Functional Cosmetics & Skin Care Ingredients, By Product Type

Market Americas Functional Cosmetics & Skin Care Ingredients, By Ingredient Type

Market Americas Functional Cosmetics & Skin Care Ingredients, By Distribution Type

Market Americas Functional Cosmetics & Skin Care Ingredients, Geography

Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Growing demand for active ingredient from anti-aging products

Presence of counterfeit products

Integration of probiotics in skincare products

Impact Analysis

Key Highlights

Regulatory Scenario

Product launch/Approvals

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Analysis

Merger and Acquisition Scenario

4. America's Functional Cosmetics & Skin Care Ingredients Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

COVID-19 Epidemiology

Supply Side and Demand Side Analysis

Economic Impact

5. America's Functional Cosmetics & Skin Care Ingredients Market, By PRODUCT TYPE, 2017 and 2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Cosmetic

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Skin Care

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Eye Care

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Foot Care

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Introduction

6. America's Functional Cosmetics & Skin Care Ingredients Market, By INGREDIENTS TYPE, 2017 and 2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Vitamin E

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Vitamin C

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Hyaluronic Acid

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Salicylic Acid

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Glycolic Acid

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

7. America's Functional Cosmetics & Skin Care Ingredients Market, By DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL, 2017 and 2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Specialist Retailers

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Drugstores/Pharmacies

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Department Stores

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Internet Retailing

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

8. America's Functional Cosmetics & Skin Care Ingredients Market, By GEOGRAPHY, 2017 and 2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Country 2017-2030

Country Trends

North America

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Latin America

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

9. Competitive Landscape

Procter & Gamble

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Developments

Financial Performance

Strategies

Beiersdorf AG

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Loreal SA

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Unilever PLC

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Shiseido Company Limited

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Natura & Co.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Kao Corporation

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Analyst Views

10. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jgvmhl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets