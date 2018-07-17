American Funds selected for Morningstar's '28 Terrific Funds' list

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight American Funds have been included in the Morningstar® FundInvestor℠ "28 Terrific Funds" list. Morningstar's review of more than 8,000 mutual funds identified 28 funds screened for criteria that includes expenses, manager ownership, returns, stewardship and risk ratings.

"We are honored to once again have so many of our funds on Morningstar's Terrific Funds list," said Matt O'Connor, president of American Funds Distributors, a division of Capital Group. "Our aim is simple: to offer investors mutual funds and other investment products that deliver superior results with low fees."

The 8 American Funds that made Morningstar's "28 Terrific Funds" list are:

American Balanced Fund®

American Funds Global Balanced FundSM

Capital Income Builder®

Capital World Growth and Income Fund®

The Income Fund of America®

The Investment Company of America®

New Perspective Fund®

Washington Mutual Investors FundSM

About Capital Group

Since 1931, Capital Group, home of the American Funds, has been singularly focused on delivering superior results for long-term investors using high-conviction portfolios, rigorous research and individual accountability. As of June 30, 2018, Capital Group manages more than $1.8 trillion in equity and fixed income assets for millions of individual and institutional investors around the world.

The Capital Group companies manage equity assets through three investment groups. These groups make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed income investment professionals provide fixed income research and investment management across the Capital organization; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of one of the three equity investment groups.

Investments are not FDIC-insured, nor are they deposits of or guaranteed by a bank or any other entity, so they may lose value.

Investors should carefully consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other important information is contained in the fund prospectuses and summary prospectuses, which can be obtained from a financial professional and should be read carefully before investing.

Statements attributed to an individual represent the opinions of that individual as of the date published and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Capital Group or its affiliates. This information is intended to highlight issues and should not be considered advice, an endorsement or a recommendation.

Past results are not predictive of results in future periods.

Content contained herein is not intended to serve as impartial investment or fiduciary advice. The content has been developed by Capital Group, which receives fees for managing, distributing and/or servicing its investments.

Securities offered through American Funds Distributors, Inc.

All Capital Group trademarks mentioned are owned by The Capital Group Companies, Inc., an affiliated company or fund. All other company and product names mentioned are the property of their respective companies.

© 2018 Capital Group. All rights reserved.

