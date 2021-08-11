American Gilsonite to Post 2nd Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Announces Conference Call Details

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Gilsonite Company (the "Company" or "AGC"), the world's principal commercial miner and processor of uintaite, the unique mineral marketed under its trademark name "Gilsonite", today announced that it will post financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 to the Company's Intralinks site on August 16, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call for holders of its Subordinated Notes and holders of the Company's common stock on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 10:00 am ET. Craig Mueller, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Steven Granda, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's financial results and answer questions from the investment community.

A rebroadcast of this conference call will also be available through September 30, 2021. The dial-in information for both the conference call and the rebroadcast has been be posted to the Company's Intralinks website. Participants for the conference call are requested to dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Holders of the Company's Subordinated Notes and holders of the Company's common stock who have executed the Stockholders Agreement can request access to the Company's Intralinks site by contacting Michael Herley by email at [email protected] or by phone at 203-308-1409.

About American Gilsonite Company

AGC operates as an industrial minerals company and is the world's primary miner and processor of uintaite, a variety of asphaltite, a specialty hydrocarbon which AGC markets to industrial customers under its registered trademark name "Gilsonite®". Gilsonite is a glossy, black, solid naturally occurring hydrocarbon similar in appearance to hard asphalt and is believed to be found in commercial quantities only in the Uinta Basin in northeastern Utah. Because of its unique chemical and physical properties, Gilsonite has been used in more than 160 products. The Company sells its products to customers in four primary markets: (i) oil and gas, (ii) inks and paints, (iii) foundry and (iv) asphalt. AGC is headquartered in Houston, Texas. To learn more, visit www.americangilsonite.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

