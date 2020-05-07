American Greetings And Tim McGraw Align To Remind Us To #StayConnected This Mother's Day And That Every Mom Deserves A Card

CLEVELAND, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Now more than ever, one thing is clear—the importance of human connection in our lives. As an extension of its free digital card sending campaign, #stayconnected, American Greetings has teamed with superstar Tim McGraw to spotlight his new song "I Called Mama" within an eCard just in time for Mother's Day. The card, which was designed by American Greetings, is available now and free for a limited time here.

"Mamas deserve to be recognized and celebrated," says McGraw. "My mom has nurtured me and given me love, strength and encouragement. She is a light and I love her so much."

Recognizing this Mother's Day will look and feel differently from past years' celebrations, all the moms we know in our lives can be celebrated with a greeting card, no matter how close or distant they are.

"We planned our Mother's Day campaign earlier in the year to recognize all the moms out there who show up each day and do one of the world's toughest jobs," said Alex Ho, Chief Marketing Officer. "But since March, many moms have now taken on even more roles, like at-home schoolteacher, or helping on the front lines of this pandemic. Connecting with all of the moms in our lives couldn't be more important than now."

Along with the Tim McGraw digital card, American Greetings Mother's Day cards will be available both in store and online—allowing consumers to shop for the holiday whichever way they feel comfortable.

#StayConnected While Social Distancing

The #StayConnected campaign launched with a series of free daily postcards that are available on the Stay Connected landing page and American Greetings social channels on Facebook and Instagram. The daily themes include: Mondays are for Heroes, Together Tuesdays, Wish Wednesdays, Thankful Thursdays, Friends and Family Fridays, Social Saturdays and Supportive Sundays. The postcards address current and highly relatable situations during this time, like quarantined birthday celebrations, virtual happy hours with friends, and recognizing our new heroes who are caring for our sick, keeping us safe, and our stores open. And while a lot has changed over the last few months, one thing remains the same—relationships matter.

Along with the daily themed postcards, people looking for cards to nurture their relationships, or even find ways to pass the time by playing online games, can take advantage of the free content on the site:

The entire library of #StayConnected digital postcards, converted to FREE, easy personalized ecards

A selection of ecards from the subscription service

Two FREE Jacquie Lawson downloadable games: English Garden and Curio Collection

Links to download 10 free sends in the SmashUps app and more new free content in the JustWink app

ABOUT AMERICAN GREETINGS:

As the leader in meaningful connections, American Greetings is committed to making the world a more thoughtful and caring place. Founded in 1906, the creator and manufacturer of innovative social expression products offers paper cards, digital greetings, gift wrap, party goods and more to help consumers honor the people and moments in life that really matter. The Company's major greeting card brands are American Greetings, Papyrus, Recycled Paper Greetings and Carlton Cards. AmericanGreetings.com lets consumers shop and buy paper cards, ecards, printables, party supplies and gift wrap. The 114 year-old Company is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, and its products can be found in retail outlets worldwide. For more information, please visit www.americangreetings.com/corporate.

ABOUT TIM MCGRAW:

Tim McGraw has sold more than 50 million records worldwide and dominated the charts with 43 worldwide No. 1 singles. He's won 3 Grammy Awards, 16 Academy of Country Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards, His iconic career achievements include being named BDS Radio's Most Played Artist of the Decade for ALL music genres and having the Most Played Song of the Decade for ALL music genres. He is the most played country artist since his debut in 1992, with two singles spending more than 10 weeks at No. 1. His career-long tour successes include the record-setting "Soul2Soul The World Tour 2017" with his wife, Faith Hill. McGraw starred in and narrated the hit movie "The Shack" and co-wrote and performed the closing credit song for the Oscar winning documentary "Free Solo." His other movie credits include blockbuster hits "Friday Night Lights" and "The Blind Side. McGraw co-authored the New York Times Best Seller, Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest and the Music that Made a Nation with Jon Meacham and enjoyed a critically acclaimed multi-city book tour featuring conversation and music from the book. McGraw is the founder of health and fitness brand, TRUMAV and recently authored a New York Times Best Seller health and fitness book Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life. As part of the host committee, McGraw welcomed the largest outdoor crowd ever to his Nashville performance at the 2019 NFL Draft. He also appeared in the NFL Tailgate Party for Super Bowl LIII.(TW/IG: @TheTimMcGraw, FB: TimMcGraw, Tim McGraw)

