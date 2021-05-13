American Greetings announces first of its kind partnership with preeminent entertainment company Roc Nation

"We are thrilled to work with American Greetings on a never-before-seen partnership with a renowned entertainment company, that allows Roc Nation and its talent to create a deeper bond with their audience," said Brett Yormark, President of Business Operations & Strategy for Roc Nation.

"We build relationships with leading global companies, and we're thrilled to add American Greetings as our greeting card licensee," said Tom Caravella, Managing Director for Roc Nation United, a strategic licensing alliance between Roc Nation and United Entertainment Group. " Roc Nation United is focused on creating innovative ways for artists and athletes to connect with their fans, and this new relationship with American Greetings is a great opportunity to do so in a very special and entertaining way."

This is Roc Nation's first line of digital and physical greetings. The collection of digital products will be available worldwide and released during 2021 with more info to come on physical card availability. Additional announcements are forthcoming as to specific product lines and timing. Fans can register for product alerts at www.americangreetings.com/roc-nation.

"This partnership is an exciting and important part of our mission to inspire people to connect and help them make others feel special, whether that's on a birthday or anytime they're moved to share some happiness, laughter and love." said Rob Matousek, Executive Director – Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings. "This announcement and the opportunity to collaborate with Roc Nation and their incredible artists is also a reflection of our commitment to creating authentic content that is relevant and accessible to everyone."

SmashUps are available on www.americangreetings.com, www.bluemountain.com , and on the SmashUps apps available for iPhone https://apps.apple.com/us/app/smashups/id1441317717 and Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.smashups&hl=en_US

ABOUT AMERICAN GREETINGS:

As the leader in meaningful connections, American Greetings is committed to making the world a more thoughtful and caring place. Founded in 1906, the creator and manufacturer of innovative social expression products offers paper cards, digital greetings, gift wrap, party goods and more to help consumers honor the people and moments in life that really matter. The Company's major greeting card brands are American Greetings, Papyrus, Recycled Paper Greetings and Carlton Cards. The 113-year-old company is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, and its products can be found in retail outlets worldwide.

ABOUT ROC NATION:

Roc Nation, founded in 2008 by JAY-Z, has grown into the world's preeminent entertainment company. Roc Nation works in every aspect of modern entertainment, with recording artists, producers, songwriters, and more. Roc Nation's client list includes some of the world's most recognizable names: from Rihanna and Megan Thee Stallion to Buju Banton and Snoh Aalegra. Roc Nation is a full-service organization, supporting a diverse roster of talent via artist management, music publishing, touring, production, strategic brand development, and beyond. Roc Nation Sports was founded in 2013, bringing the organization's full-service touch to athletes across the NFL, NBA, MLB, and global soccer including Todd Gurley, Kyrie Irving, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Dominic Smith, Kevin De Bruyne and more.

ABOUT UNITED ENTERTAINMENT GROUP:

United Entertainment Group is a global entertainment, sports and lifestyle marketing agency and part of the DJE Holdings Network. UEG creates breakthrough marketing with the people, properties and platforms that shape culture, and is headquartered in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, London, Hamburg and Tokyo. UEG was founded in 2007 and works with FORTUNE 500 companies, celebrities, athletes and leading media properties. For more information visit www.uegworldwide.com.

