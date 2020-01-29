American Health Journal Signs Three Hospitals for New Streaming Platform

PALM DESERT, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PBS's longest-running national series, Windsor Broadcasting's American Health Journal , announced new agreements with three different hospitals: Methodist Hospital of Southern California, Desert Regional Medical Center, and Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center. These agreements will allow each hospital to showcase their doctors and medical experts on the American Health Journal TV Channel now available on Roku , AppleTV , and Amazon Fire TV streaming TV platforms.

"We've had a long successful history with Roland Perez and American Health Journal," said Cliff Daniels, Vice President of Development for Methodist Hospitals of Southern California. "The program's new streaming platform will allow us to share our medical expertise with an important and emerging audience."

"Our new streaming platform is an ideal solution for hospitals like Methodist Hospital of Southern California, Desert Regional Medical Center, and Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center," said American Health Journal Executive Producer Roland Perez. "We look forward to working with them and other medical and health institutions as our platform continues to grow."

About American Health Journal TV

American Health Journal TV is a free healthcare based channel that delivers award-winning TV series, medical documentaries and original specials that help viewers enjoy a more informed and healthier life. The channel's flagship program, the American Health Journal, is the longest-running healthcare television show in the U.S. and has created the largest catalog of medical and healthcare based, physician delivered content over the past 30 years. For the first time, the series will be including exclusive health segments in Mandarin for Chinese audiences.

In addition to featuring the American Health Journal TV series, the streaming service also features 33 half-hour shows and over 350 5-minute healthcare video clips with information from leading physicians, hospitals, universities and research facilities on cancer, heart disease, men's & women's health, mental health, diet, diabetes, medical marijuana and other medical topics.

About Windsor Broadcast Productions:

The producers of the longest-running medical news series American Health Journal and Innovations in Medicine are based in Palm Desert, California. Now in its 30th season, American Health Journal reaches over 100 million people every month, bringing the latest healthcare and medical information to 85% of the top 100 PBS markets in the United States.

