American Hemp Ventures, Inc. (OTC: AMHV) expands Consulting and Grow Operations by 140% in Q1

AURORA, Colo., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Hemp Ventures, Inc. ("AMHV") , has added over 320,000 sq. ft of greenhouse grow operations under management dedicated to seed production during the 1st quarter of 2019. The expanded grow operations represent an increase of approximately 140% over 2018-year end. Total grow operations will now include over 540,000 sq. ft of hemp greenhouses dedicated to the production of AMHV's 4 proprietary high CBD hemp seed cultivars and the associated biomass. Current grow operations are expected to yield over 100 Million seeds per year and an estimated 50,000 lbs. of high CBD biomass.

AMHV's mission is to become the world's preeminent, vertically integrated "seed-to-table" hemp operation. AMHV develops hybrid hemp cultivars that are genetically designed to produce high CBD yields in a wide variety of geographies. We apply our proprietary seed feminization process to further increase crop production as much as 100%.

The Company's subsidiaries have developed deep expertise in hemp-growing techniques and have developed various proprietary hemp cultivars, as well as a proprietary process to feminize hemp seed. The company's operations are focused on sales of hemp seed, hemp bio mass and CBD distillate, a line of CBD infused retail products, as well as providing consulting services and generating royalties from consulting clients.

AMHV currently operates three primary business streams; a) LTC Farms for the growing and cultivation of Hemp for its own account using proprietary seed types, and b) HEMP Consulting Group which provides a turnkey service to farmers and investors wishing to grow Hemp on their own land, and 3) AMHV Wellness that has developed and sells topical and nutritive CBD products for consumers and pets. Our turnkey Consulting service typically generates both consulting fees and a participation revenue.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers and clients; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other companies in our industry; the effects of changes in the cannabis industry and markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining client, customer and supplier relationships; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and other risks and uncertainties relating to our business. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

