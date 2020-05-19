American Heritage School Online Summer Program Available to All Students Across the U.S. & Abroad

PLANTATION, Fla., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious American Heritage School, voted one of the Best Private Schools in America in 2020 by Niche, is unveiling its new, groundbreaking American Heritage School Online Summer Program in June. The online summer program is open to all students across the U.S. and abroad. The more than 100 live, interactive, online courses, taught by acclaimed American Heritage teachers are available to students in Pre-K3 through grade 12. One-on-one live online tutoring from AHS teachers is also available.

American Heritage School Online Summer Program is a unique program offering over 100 live online classes all taught by the same teachers who also teach in the school's traditional classrooms. There is no other brick and mortar school offering the depth and breadth of classes being offered by American Heritage School Online Summer Program. American Heritage School is providing the unique opportunity for students to catch up on what they may have missed plus get an educational edge with its world-renowned private school curriculum.

"In some areas of the U.S., children were left behind educationally due to COVID-19," said Dr. Doug Laurie, president of American Heritage School and American Learning Systems. "We at American Heritage School Online are happy to provide students in any location across the nation and abroad with a superior distance-learning education this summer from one of the highest-ranked private schools in the U.S."

The selection of courses, intended for students of average to gifted intelligence, is viewable at American Heritage School Online Summer Program Course Catalog. Features include:

More than 75 college prep courses taught live daily by some of the best college prep educators in the U.S.

Pre-professional courses in American Heritage School's Pre-Medical and Pre-Business programs taught by medical doctors and former CEOs of Fortune 500 companies

A selection of seminar classes

Elementary live classes with both teachers and teacher assistants available to students

Individualized, one-on-one live online tutoring with experienced American Heritage educators

Class session dates and times vary. Please see the American Heritage School Online Summer Program Course Catalog for details.

Session 1: June 1–19

Session 2: June 22–July 10

Session 3: July 13–31

About American Heritage School: American Heritage School, founded in 1965, is a nationally-ranked private, nonsectarian, and co-educational college preparatory day school with two 4O-acre campuses: one in Plantation, Florida, and one in Delray Beach, Florida. Its campuses serve approximately 4,200 students in Pre-K3 through 12th grades; the student body represents over 60 different countries throughout the world. About 70 percent of the faculty hold postgraduate degrees. American Heritage School is nationally and internationally accredited by the following associations: Association of Independent Schools of Florida (AISF), Middle States Association (MSA-CESS), National Council for Private Schools. The Lower School includes advanced classes and 15 electives, and the Upper School offers over 300 courses with 135 honors classes, 28 Advanced Placement classes, and 75 fine arts classes. Pre-professional programs are offered in pre-med, pre-law, pre-engineering, biomedical engineering, and computer science that are taught daily by doctors, surgeons, lawyers, judges, engineers, and computer scientists currently practicing in their fields. American Heritage School has, for 10 years, been ranked the # 1 high school in Florida for the highest number of National Merit Scholars, and the school is home to the # 1 math competition team out of all private schools in the U.S. The Model UN team is top 5 in the nation, and the Speech and Debate team is in the top 1% in the nation. It is ranked among the top private schools in Florida in STEM, according to Niche. Its Science Research Institute enables students to conduct research on real world problems, and its students have earned international recognition for their findings.

