American Heritage School Purchases $150,000 Electron Microscope Enabling Students To Conduct Ground-Breaking Research

Currently, one student is working in the school's biosafety level 2 science lab researching an extreme form of leukemia. With the electron microscope, he will be able to see if the receptor is "blocked" with one of the medications he is testing and locate inhibitors to aid in lessening the symptoms of the disease.

"The electron microscope allows our students to get in depth answers to their questions and conduct research at a much higher level," says Iris Thompson, American Heritage Director of Science and Research and Head of the Upper School Science Department. "When our students graduate, they are equipped with a level of knowledge they would not normally acquire until they enter college or graduate school," Mrs. Thompson adds.

"The electron microscope is a wonderful addition to our new multimillion dollar Science Research, Engineering, Robotics, and Prototyping facility," says Dr. Douglas Laurie, President of American Heritage School. Ranked #1 private school in Palm Beach County in STEM, according to Niche, American Heritage is also the #1 high school in Palm Beach County at the science fair and #1 private school in the county for the highest number of nationally recognized scholars.

About American Heritage School

American Heritage School alumni are notable leaders in their chosen fields, who are generating positive differences in the world; they repeatedly attribute their success to the strong education they received at American Heritage. American Heritage School is an independent, non-sectarian, co-educational, college preparatory school in South Florida serving PK3 - 12th grades.

