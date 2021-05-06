American Highway Acquires Highway Materials

FERNLEY, Nev., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Highway – A Simplex Company , leading manufacturer and supplier of infrastructure products and a portfolio company of T-street Capital, an independent growth equity firm, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Highway Materials in Becker, Minnesota.

Highway Materials, a well-known and reputable full-service distributor and manufacturer of materials for the concrete construction industry, was founded in 2014 by Mark Brinkman and Jake Steinberg. American Highway is eager to have Mark and Jake serve as critical team members with expanded roles. They will focus on developing the company's market share of infrastructure products in the Upper Midwest, as well as across the country.

This acquisition strengthens American Highway's commitment to provide the industry's best products and proven solutions to heavy and highway contractors around the country. The company's dedication to continuous improvement and innovation allows its team members to deliver enhanced customer support, and offers customers quality products that will increase pavement life. Clearly, the addition of Highway Materials intensifies these goals.

Sarah Bazey, current board member of American Highway and founder of Simplex, who led and managed the company for over 30 years as CEO, stated "in addition to the proven expertise that Mark and Jake bring to our team, the inclusion of a strategic manufacturing facility strengthens our ability to provide best-in-class, customer-centric service within a highly competitive concrete paving market."

CEO of American Highway, Ron Meskis, explained that "the acquisition of Highway Materials accelerates American Highway's strategic growth plan by adding manufacturing capacity and industry expertise. As members of the sales and management team, Mark and Jake will use their long-term relationships with dealers, contractors, and key vendors to position the company for future growth, expanding our business in the infrastructure market."

About: American Highway - A Simplex Company

American Highway is the preeminent manufacturer and supplier of infrastructure products to highway contractors throughout the USA and Canada. American Highway is recognized for its proficiency in bundling the most comprehensive and customized package of accessories for its customers – which has garnered the company its widespread industry demand. American Highway has perfected the ability to create innovative new products that improve the design life and overall quality of concrete pavement. As a result of its more than 150 years of experience, the American Highway team has become a trusted partner to its loyal customers who rely on this exemplary industry leader to provide the necessary technical guidance and critical solutions. This entrustment also includes essential state and federal authorities who consistently approve American Highway products for concrete roads and airport pavements.

American Highway maintains a combined footprint of 448,000 square feet and 25 acres of capacity across three locations comprised of Fernley, Nevada; Kankakee, Illinois; and Minneapolis, Minnesota with over 150 employees combined working in these facilities.

About: T-street Capital

T-street is an independent investment firm whose primary mission is to partner with founders and management teams to support the growth and strategic development of emerging brands. The team has a diverse background of consumer investing and operating expertise to provide a flexible and tailored equity solution for accelerated expansion. T-street was founded in 2013 by the General Partner, Dale Cheney. For more information on T-street, please visit www.t-street.com.

To learn more about how American Highway is advancing specialty road products, visit americanhighway.com .

