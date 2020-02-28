American Homes 4 Rent Announces Cancellation of Presentation and Webcast at Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company"), a leading provider of high-quality single-family homes for rent, announced today the cancellation of the Company's presentation and webcast at the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference, previously scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time at the Diplomat Resort & Spa in Hollywood, Florida. Management no longer plans to attend the conference due to an abundance of caution related to travel amidst an evolving virus landscape.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of December 31, 2019, we owned approximately 52,552 single-family properties, in selected submarkets in 22 states.

