American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dann V. Angeloff Completes Board Term

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), a leading provider of high-quality single-family homes for rent, today announced that Dann V. Angeloff, age 83, has completed his term pursuant to the company's mandatory retirement policy for trustees and, accordingly, did not stand for re-election to the Board of Trustees of American Homes 4 Rent.

Mr. Angeloff served as a trustee and Chairman of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board since November 2012. He also served on the Board of Trustees of Public Storage for more than 30 years and as a director of many more public companies. Mr. Angeloff is also one of the founders of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) and is the former Chairman and President and currently Founding Chairman of the Southern California NACD Chapter.

"We express our gratitude to Dann Angeloff for his years of dedication and service to our Board and his contributions to the success of American Homes 4 Rent," said David Singelyn, American Homes 4 Rent's Chief Executive Officer and Trustee. "We wish Mr. Angeloff the best in his future endeavors."

