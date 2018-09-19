American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dates of Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2018 financial and operating results on Thursday, November 1, 2018, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 2, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review third quarter results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Live conference call Toll free number: (877) 451-6152 (for domestic callers) Direct dial number: (201) 389-0879 (for international callers) Passcode: Not required Simultaneous audio webcast link: www.americanhomes4rent.com under "For Investors" Conference call replay Toll free number: (844) 512-2921 (for domestic callers) Direct dial number: (412) 317-6671 (for international callers) Passcode: 13683741 Webcast link: www.americanhomes4rent.com under "For Investors" Date accessible through: November 16, 2018

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of June 30, 2018, we owned 52,049 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at www.americanhomes4rent.com.

Contact:

American Homes 4 Rent

Investor Relations

Phone: (855) 794-2447

Email: investors@ah4r.com

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent

Related Links

https://www.americanhomes4rent.com

