American Homes 4 Rent Honors Veterans Day, Waives Application Fee for Military Families

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), a leading provider of high-quality single-family homes for rent, announced today that in honor of Veterans Day the company is waiving application fees for military families through the end of 2020.

"We thank our current and former service members on Veterans Day and every day for serving our country and protecting our freedoms," said David Singelyn, American Homes 4 Rent's Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to have military families as our residents in our single-family rental homes and will waive application fees for military families seeking a new home this year."

Starting today, active-duty military, reservists, Gold Star families and veterans can contact AH4R at (855) 865-0280 to obtain the military discount code. This code should accompany their home application when submitted to AH4R. The military waiver program is eligible for applications submitted through December 31, 2020. The application fee is regularly $50.

American Homes 4 Rent is an avid supporter of military families and actively recruits veterans through its hiring initiatives.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, we owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.ah4r.com.

The waver/discount code is not transferable and must be used by its recipient only. The waver/discount code may only be applied to the application fee. There may be other costs/fees required in connection with the application or leasing process. The waver/discount code must be applied by December 31, 2020 to be honored. The waver/discount code does not provide reimbursement or credit for fees already paid.

Contact:

American Homes 4 Rent

Media Relations

Megan Grabos

Phone: (805) 413-5088

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent

Related Links

https://www.americanhomes4rent.com

