American Homes 4 Rent Named to Newsweek's 2022 List of America's Most Trusted Companies

CALABASAS, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) ("American Homes 4 Rent"), a leading provider of high-quality single-family homes for rent, today announced that it has been named to Newsweek's 2022 List of America's Most Trusted Companies. The list is available at Newsweek.com.

"At AH4R, one of our values is to hold ourselves accountable to earn the trust of those who rely on us, including our employees, customers, shareholders and communities," said David Singelyn, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of American Homes 4 Rent. "This recognition is a testament to our team's commitment to doing the right thing and serving our residents with compassion and care. We thank all of our partners for helping us foster a culture of trust, inclusion and belonging."

America's Most Trusted Companies were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 50,000 U.S. residents who rated companies on three touchpoints of trust: customer, investor and employee trust. All publicly traded companies headquartered in the U.S. with a revenue of more than $500 million in 2020 were considered in the study. A total of 110,000 evaluations were submitted, resulting in a list of the top 400 Most Trusted Companies across 22 industries.

The recognition is the latest for AMH, which was most recently named to Newsweek's 2022 list of America's Most Responsible Companies, a distinction it also earned in 2021. Additionally, AMH was recently Certified™ as one of the nation's top employers by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and resident satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of December 31, 2021, we owned 57,024 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

